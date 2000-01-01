Area:

25,713 sq km (9928 sq miles).





Note:

The former Yugoslav republic of 'Macedonia' is only one of three areas of the historical region of 'Macedonia', which includes Pirin Macedonia (Bulgaria) and Aegean Macedonia (Greece), with a total area of 66,600 sq km (25,700 sq miles), most of which is in Greece.





Population:

2,007,523 (1998).





Population Density:

78.1 per sq km.





Capital:

Skopje. Population: 444,299 (1994).





Geography:

Roughly rectangular in shape, and on the strategic Vardar Valley north-south communications route, Macedonia (Former Yugoslav Republic) is landlocked, bordering Serbia to the north, Albania to the west, Greece to the south and Bulgaria to the east.





Government:

Republic since 1991. Gained independence from Yugoslavia in 1991. Head of State: President Boris Trajkovski since 1999. Head of Government: Premier Ljubco Georgievski since 1998.





Language:

Macedonian (a Slavonic language using the Cyrillic script) is the most widely used language. Albanian, Turkish and Serbo-Croat are also used by ethnic groups. English, French and German are widely spoken.





Religion:

Over 65% of the population are Eastern Orthodox Macedonians and around 23% are Muslim Albanians. There are also Muslim Turks and Serbian Orthodox minorities. As elsewhere in the former Yugoslav federation, local politics are now strongly divided along national confessional lines.





Time:

GMT + 1 (GMT + 2 from last Sunday in March to Saturday before last Sunday in October).





