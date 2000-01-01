Make your own free website on Tripod.com

News from A1 TV

Plane swerves to hit the World Trade Center America under attack:

LARGE VOTERS' RESPONSE AT SUNDAY'S ELECTIONS

According to preliminary information, a total of 1,222,711 persons or 73,4% of the 1,664,296 registered voters exercised their right to vote at Sunday's parliamentary elections in Macedonia.

 Macedonia PM swept from power          SKOPJE, Macedonia -- Macedonian moderates swept aside hardline nationalists to take power after the country's first parliamentary elections since a violent uprising by the ethnic Albanian minority.

Is Athens ready with the Summer Games on the horizon?
MACEDONIA REAFFIRMS ITS DESIRE TO JOIN NATO

Macedonia has invited member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation to back its candidature at the NATO summit meeting in Prague, where the matter of NATO expansion will be in consideration. Macedonian Foreign Minister Slobodan Casule has addressed his analogues in the NATO countries with a relative message.

He reaffirms the intention of Macedonia to become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance and outlines steps which his country is making in this direction.

Skopje believes that NATO's invitation for Macedonia "will demonstrate the firm resolve of Western democracies to back the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country". Also, this will "have a positive effect on the common goal of all the democratic countries in the region -- the creation of an indivisible, free, safe and stable Europe", reads the message of the Macedonian foreign minister.

PM GEORGIEVSKI: THERE IS NO NEED FOR ADDITIONAL NATO FORCES IN MACEDONIA
The Macedonian Government considers that there is no need for increasing of the number of NATO soldiers in Macedonia, Prime Minister Ljubco Georgievski said Thursday in Kumanovo.
Private Armies By Sam Vaknin
SKOPJE, Macedonia, July 17 (UPI) -- Dutch Radio, based on reports leaked by a Dutch military analysis firm, had accused the United States government of aiding and abetting terrorists in Macedonia.
U.S. Blocks Assets of Three More People Linked to Balkan 
(Gafur Adili, Nevzat Halili, Kastriot Haxhirexha added to list) (270)

The United States announced July 2 its decision to block the assets of three more people who have provided "leadership or material support" to armed insurgents in the western Balkans, thus threatening international stabilization efforts in the region.The sanctioned individuals are Gafur Adili, Nevzat Halili, and Kastriot Haxhirexha, according to the following statement from State Department Spokesman Richard Boucher:
Al-Qaeda's Links in the Balkans
So why the cautious approach in the Balkans? "The murky complexity of Balkan politics makes the Israeli-Palestinian conflict look simple," confides a private-sector security expert influential with the Bush administration. "We backed the KLA in the fight against Serbia and we have to take care not to open up a can of worms."
"SPEAK FREELY, ONLY THE AMERICANS LISTEN TO WHAT WE SAY"
"An investigative journalist from the Dutch media house 'VPRO' obtained some scandalous documents from European intelligence services, which confirm that the USA was deeply involved in last year war in Macedonia and that they supplied Ali Ahmeti;s 'Uckas' with telecommunications devices and provided them with military training," writes Dnevnik's Friday edition....
ANNOUNCEMENT FROM THE ARCHPRIEST SYNOD OF THE MOC 6/28/2002 
 
 

RESULTS EUROVISION 2002

Carolina Performer:  Carolina downloadmp3: ОДНАСЗАВИСИ

 Music:    Nikola Perevski Arranger: Diran Tavitjan  Lyrics: Vladimir Krstevski

Od nas zavisi' ('It depends on us')

Although Macedonia is a young state that became independent only in 1991, its roots run deep in history.
Macedonia is an area, whose name is in fact the oldest surviving name of a country in all Europe. Located in the Southern Balkans Macedonia is mentioned as a land several times in the Bible. In Macedonia a large number of events and changes have taken place which have also carried significance for people in other regions. The most well known is the alphabet created by the brothers Kyrillos and Methodios.

Among other things Macedonia is famous for its delicious “ajvar” and rich traditional music and rhythms. 

The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia took part in the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time in 1998. Their best result was 15th place in 2000. 
General                                      
Area: 25,713 sq km (9928 sq miles).

Note: The former Yugoslav republic of 'Macedonia' is only one of three areas of the historical region of 'Macedonia', which includes Pirin Macedonia (Bulgaria) and Aegean Macedonia (Greece), with a total area of 66,600 sq km (25,700 sq miles), most of which is in Greece.

Population: 2,007,523 (1998).

Population Density: 78.1 per sq km.

Capital: Skopje. Population: 444,299 (1994).

Geography: Roughly rectangular in shape, and on the strategic Vardar Valley north-south communications route, Macedonia (Former Yugoslav Republic) is landlocked, bordering Serbia to the north, Albania to the west, Greece to the south and Bulgaria to the east.

Government: Republic since 1991. Gained independence from Yugoslavia in 1991. Head of State: President Boris Trajkovski since 1999. Head of Government: Premier Ljubco Georgievski since 1998.

Language: Macedonian (a Slavonic language using the Cyrillic script) is the most widely used language. Albanian, Turkish and Serbo-Croat are also used by ethnic groups. English, French and German are widely spoken.

Religion: Over 65% of the population are Eastern Orthodox Macedonians and around 23% are Muslim Albanians. There are also Muslim Turks and Serbian Orthodox minorities. As elsewhere in the former Yugoslav federation, local politics are now strongly divided along national confessional lines.

Time: GMT + 1 (GMT + 2 from last Sunday in March to Saturday before last Sunday in October).

Electricity: 220 volts AC, 50Hz.

 COMMUNICATIONS: Telecommunications/Post: IDD is available. Country code: 389. Outgoing international code: 99. All telecommunications services, as well as the post, are generally working normally. Mobile telephone: GSM 900/1800 networks operated by Mobi-m. Coverage is limited to the main towns. Internet/E-mail: ISPs include Macedonia On-Line (web site: http://www.mol.com.mk). There are a few cybercafés in the main towns. Press: The main daily newspapers are Dnevnik, Makedonija Denes, Utrinski Vesnik, Nova Makedonija and Vecer (an evening paper). Weekly papers include Puls and Start. The Macedonian Times comes out monthly in English and Macedonian.


