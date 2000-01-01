|
LARGE
VOTERS' RESPONSE AT SUNDAY'S ELECTIONS
According
to preliminary information, a total of
1,222,711 persons or 73,4% of the
1,664,296 registered voters exercised
their right to vote at Sunday's
parliamentary elections in Macedonia.
Macedonia PM
swept from power
SKOPJE,
Macedonia --
Macedonian moderates swept aside
hardline nationalists to take power
after the country's first parliamentary
elections since a violent uprising by
the ethnic Albanian minority.
|MACEDONIA REAFFIRMS ITS
DESIRE TO JOIN NATO
Macedonia has invited member states of the
North Atlantic Treaty Organisation to back its
candidature at the NATO summit meeting in Prague,
where the matter of NATO expansion will be in
consideration. Macedonian Foreign Minister Slobodan
Casule has addressed his analogues in the NATO
countries with a relative message.
He reaffirms the intention of Macedonia to become a
member of the North Atlantic Alliance and outlines
steps which his country is making in this direction.
Skopje believes that NATO's invitation for Macedonia
"will demonstrate the firm resolve of Western
democracies to back the territorial integrity and
sovereignty of the country". Also, this will
"have a positive effect on the common goal of all
the democratic countries in the region -- the creation
of an indivisible, free, safe and stable Europe",
reads the message of the Macedonian foreign minister.
The
Macedonian Government considers that there is
no need for increasing of the number of NATO
soldiers in Macedonia, Prime Minister Ljubco
Georgievski said Thursday in Kumanovo.
|Private
Armies By Sam Vaknin
|SKOPJE,
Macedonia, July 17 (UPI) -- Dutch Radio, based
on reports leaked by a Dutch military analysis
firm, had accused the United States government
of aiding and abetting terrorists in
Macedonia.
|U.S.
Blocks Assets of Three More People Linked to Balkan
(Gafur
Adili, Nevzat Halili, Kastriot Haxhirexha
added to list) (270)
The United States announced July 2 its
decision to block the assets of three more
people who have provided "leadership or
material support" to armed insurgents in
the western Balkans, thus threatening
international stabilization efforts in the
region.The sanctioned individuals are Gafur
Adili, Nevzat Halili, and Kastriot Haxhirexha,
according to the following statement from
State Department Spokesman Richard Boucher:
|Al-Qaeda's
Links in the Balkans
So
why the cautious approach in the Balkans? "The murky
complexity of Balkan politics makes the Israeli-Palestinian
conflict look simple," confides a private-sector security
expert influential with the Bush administration. "We
backed the KLA in the fight against Serbia and we have to take
care not to open up a can of worms."
|Although
Macedonia is a young state that became independent only in 1991,
its roots run deep in history.
Macedonia is an
area, whose name is in fact the oldest surviving name of a
country in all Europe. Located in the Southern Balkans Macedonia
is mentioned as a land several times in the Bible. In
Macedonia a large number of events and changes have taken place
which have also carried significance for people in other
regions. The most well known is the alphabet created by the
brothers Kyrillos and Methodios.
Among other
things Macedonia is famous for its delicious “ajvar” and
rich traditional music and rhythms.
The Former
Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia took part in the Eurovision Song
Contest for the first time in 1998. Their best result was
15th place in 2000.
|General
Area:
25,713
sq km (9928 sq miles).
Note: The
former Yugoslav republic of 'Macedonia' is only one of
three areas of the historical region of 'Macedonia',
which includes Pirin Macedonia (Bulgaria) and Aegean
Macedonia (Greece), with a total area of 66,600 sq km
(25,700 sq miles), most of which is in Greece.
Population: 2,007,523
(1998).
Population Density: 78.1
per sq km.
Capital: Skopje.
Population: 444,299 (1994).
Geography: Roughly
rectangular in shape, and on the strategic Vardar Valley
north-south communications route, Macedonia (Former
Yugoslav Republic) is landlocked, bordering Serbia to
the north, Albania to the west, Greece to the south and
Bulgaria to the east.
Government: Republic
since 1991. Gained independence from Yugoslavia in 1991.
Head of State: President Boris Trajkovski since
1999. Head of Government: Premier Ljubco
Georgievski since 1998.
Language: Macedonian
(a Slavonic language using the Cyrillic script) is the
most widely used language. Albanian, Turkish and Serbo-Croat
are also used by ethnic groups. English, French and
German are widely spoken.
Religion: Over
65% of the population are Eastern Orthodox Macedonians
and around 23% are Muslim Albanians. There are also
Muslim Turks and Serbian Orthodox minorities. As
elsewhere in the former Yugoslav federation, local
politics are now strongly divided along national
confessional lines.
Time: GMT
+ 1 (GMT + 2 from last Sunday in March to Saturday
before last Sunday in October).
Electricity: 220
volts AC, 50Hz.
COMMUNICATIONS: Telecommunications/Post:
IDD is available. Country code: 389. Outgoing
international code: 99. All telecommunications services,
as well as the post, are generally working normally. Mobile
telephone: GSM 900/1800 networks operated by Mobi-m.
Coverage is limited to the main towns. Internet/E-mail:
ISPs include Macedonia On-Line (web site:
http://www.mol.com.mk). There are a few cybercafés in
the main towns. Press: The main daily newspapers
are Dnevnik, Makedonija Denes, Utrinski Vesnik, Nova
Makedonija and Vecer (an evening paper).
Weekly papers include Puls and Start. The Macedonian
Times comes out monthly in English and Macedonian.
Come
to Macedonia and your heart will remain here